Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA bring out the 'Villain' in newest track preview

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA have revealed a preview for "Villain".

K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest". The tracklist for the EP features "The Baddest", "More", "Villain", "Drum Go Dum", and "I'll Show You".

K/DA's official music video for "More" is slated to premiere on YouTube on October 28. In the meanwhile, check out the preview of "Villain" below.

