Former After School member Kahi's father passes away

Former After School member Kahi's father has passed away.



On October 25 around 6 PM KST, Kahi announced that her father had passed away on the 22nd on her Instagram. In the post, she shared photos of her father, accompanied by a heartwarming message dedicated to her loved ones, including her father and fans.



Read Kahi's message below: "After darkness comes light, through the wind comes the calm.

After the rainshower comes the sunshine, and there comes the rest after the hardship.





Weakness leads to strength and there's a joy after sadness.

The smile comes after the tears and you reap after you sow.

After suffering comes peace, happiness comes after sorrow.

After we fall apart we grow closer and there's a friend after the solitude.





Pleasure comes after predicament and Glory follows the cross.

One gets to live forever afterlife, thus this is the ultimate truth.





Father, please rest in peace🙏🏻

19470620~20201022





Thank you all for your condolences."



We wish our condolences to Kahi and her family and hope that he rests in peace.