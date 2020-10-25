3

Former After School member Kahi's father passes away

AKP STAFF

Former After School member Kahi's father has passed away.

On October 25 around 6 PM KST, Kahi announced that her father had passed away on the 22nd on her Instagram. In the post, she shared photos of her father, accompanied by a heartwarming message dedicated to her loved ones, including her father and fans. 

Read Kahi's message below: "After darkness comes light, through the wind comes the calm.

After the rainshower comes the sunshine, and there comes the rest after the hardship. 


Weakness leads to strength and there's a joy after sadness. 

The smile comes after the tears and you reap after you sow.

 

After suffering comes peace, happiness comes after sorrow.

After we fall apart we grow closer and there's a friend after the solitude. 


Pleasure comes after predicament and Glory follows the cross. 

One gets to live forever afterlife, thus this is the ultimate truth. 


Father, please rest in peace🙏🏻
19470620~20201022

Thank you all for your condolences." 

We wish our condolences to Kahi and her family and hope that he rests in peace.

어두움 후에 빛이 오며 바람분 후에 잔잔하고 소나기 후에 햇빛 나며 수고한 후에 쉼이 있네 연약함 후에 강건하며 애통한 후에 기쁨있고 눈물 난 후에 웃음 있고 씨뿌린 후에 추수하네 괴로움 후에 평안 있고 슬퍼한 후에 기쁨 있고 멀어진 후에 가까우며 고독함 후에 친구 있네 고생한 후에 기쁨 있고 십자가 후에 영광 있고 죽음 온 후에 영생하니 이러한 도가 진리로다 아빠 편히 쉬세요🙏🏻 19470620~20201022 위로의 글 모두 감사합니다

  1. Kahi
