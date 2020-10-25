5

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A real-life unicorn was spotted at Super Junior's concert?

Would you believe if there was a unicorn at Super Junior's 'Super Show 6' back in 2015? 

On October 25th, a post on a popular online community gained wide attention. Originally titled, "A peculiar incident at an idol concert back in the day", the post talks about how Super Junior fans witnessed a unicorn at the Olympic Park, where the group's encore concert was scheduled to be performed. 

After spotting the unicorn, many fans conjectured the unicorn was to celebrate both the 10th anniversary of the group and the 100th Super Show. However, there was no unicorn involved in the performance and it was later revealed the unicorn was for April's debut M/V "Dream Candy". The horse with unicorn makeup simply took a short walk across the park to stretch its legs before filming. 

Netizens reacted: "lol I didn't believe until I saw the YouTube video. I thought this post was going to be full of lies but turns out it only had straight facts"

"Hahaha epic true story"

"LMAO"

"How is this real? lol I can't"

"It must have been really confusing for Elfs lol"

 

What do you think?

  1. April
  2. Super Junior
