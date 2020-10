BLACKPINK’s M/V for "Lovesick Girls" has reached 200 million views on YouTube!



On October 25th, BLACKPINK has reached another milestone with "Lovesick Girls". The music video for the song was originally released on October 2 at 1 PM KST, and within less than a month the video has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

"Lovesick Girls" is BLACKPINK's 10th music video to hit 200 million views.



Congratulations to BLACKPINK!