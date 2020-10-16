DKB's Junseo, Heechan, & Harry-June are all grown up in individual + unit group teasers

Today's DKB members Junseo, Heechan, and Harry-June have turned into electricians in their individual and unit teaser photos!

The rookie boy group from Brave Entertainment is currently gearing up for their comeback with the release of their 3rd mini album, 'Growth'. For this comeback, the members went for an imaginative concept by dressing up as different career professionals, including office workers, auto shop technicians, and now electricians!

What do you think of Junseo, Heechan, and Harry-June's trendy electrician styles? DKB's full comeback with their 3rd mini album is set for October 26 at 6 PM KST!

