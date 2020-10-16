2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

NCT's Doyoung & Jaemin open their personal Instagram accounts

AKP STAFF

NCT members Doyoung and Jaemin have just opened their personal Instagram accounts!

Both NCT members launched their Instagram accounts at around the same time on October 16, at around 12 PM KST. In Doyoung's first ever post, the idol shared some chic photos in front of a chalk board, writing, "5-star Instagram restaurant open (emoji)." Jaemin decided to keep things simple in his first ever post, simply writing, "2020.10.16" along with some handsome 'Resonance Pt.1' concept photos. 

Doyoung and Jaemin are currently promoting together as NCT U, with the group's comeback title track "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)". 

Which NCT member do you wish would open their personal Instagram next?

View this post on Instagram

인스타 맛집 오픈 🎉

A post shared by 도영 (@do0_nct) on

View this post on Instagram

2020.10.16

A post shared by JAEMIN (@na.jaemin0813) on

  1. NCT
  2. Doyoung
  3. NCT U
  4. Jaemin
0 838 Share 100% Upvoted
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
5 days ago   145   43,937

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND