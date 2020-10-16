NCT's Doyoung & Jaemin open their personal Instagram accounts

NCT members Doyoung and Jaemin have just opened their personal Instagram accounts!

Both NCT members launched their Instagram accounts at around the same time on October 16, at around 12 PM KST. In Doyoung's first ever post, the idol shared some chic photos in front of a chalk board, writing, "5-star Instagram restaurant open (emoji)." Jaemin decided to keep things simple in his first ever post, simply writing, "2020.10.16" along with some handsome 'Resonance Pt.1' concept photos.

Doyoung and Jaemin are currently promoting together as NCT U, with the group's comeback title track "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)".

