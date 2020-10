BLACKPINK will be appearing as guests of ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'!

The girls will appear on the late night ABC program on October 20 at 11:35 PM EST, performing their comeback title track "Lovesick Girls" and sitting down for a virtual interview with the host Jimmy Kimmel. BLACKPINK will officially mark the first ever K-Pop girl group to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel', after fellow K-Pop groups like BTS, SuperM, and NCT 127.

Make sure to tune in next week!