Nam Goong Min & Seolhyun's upcoming drama 'Awaken' confirms premiere date

Nam Goong Min and Seolhyun's upcoming drama 'Awaken' has confirmed the date of its premiere.



'Awaken' ('Night and Day') revolves around a series of mysteries that all originate from an event that happened in a village 28 years ago. Nam Goong Min is playing the role of task force leader Do Jung Woo, who works at the National Police Agency, while Seolhyun is taking on the role of passionate police officer Gong Hye Won.



tvN confirmed 'Awaken' is premiering on November 30 at 9PM KST. Do you plan to watch 'Awaken'?

