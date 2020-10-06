7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nam Goong Min & Seolhyun's upcoming drama 'Awaken' confirms premiere date

AKP STAFF

Nam Goong Min and Seolhyun's upcoming drama 'Awaken' has confirmed the date of its premiere.

'Awaken' ('Night and Day') revolves around a series of mysteries that all originate from an event that happened in a village 28 years ago. Nam Goong Min is playing the role of task force leader Do Jung Woo, who works at the National Police Agency, while Seolhyun is taking on the role of passionate police officer Gong Hye Won. 

tvN confirmed 'Awaken' is premiering on November 30 at 9PM KST. Do you plan to watch 'Awaken'?

  1. AOA
  2. Seolhyun
  3. Nam Goong Min
  4. AWAKEN
  5. DAY AND NIGHT
3 1,038 Share 88% Upvoted

1

Violetta1235,051 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I suspect Seolhyun's days as an idol are at an end. I think she'll probably graduate to being a full time actress now.

Share

0

princesspop460 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Finally Seolhyun

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND