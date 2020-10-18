2

Crush teases release of 'With Her' album with behind-the-scenes studio clip featuring BIBI

Crush is less than two days away from releasing his new album!


On October 18 KST, the P NATION solo artist took to his personal Instagram account to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "She Said" the fifth track on his upcoming mini album 'With Her' featuring alt-R&B singer BIBI. In the clip, Crush expresses how impressed he is with how the track came out, looking visibly delighted when he and BIBI listen to a playback of the track in the studio.


Meanwhile, 'With Her' is set for release on October 20 and will feature duets with a number of top female artists, including Yoon Mi Rae and Lee Hi.


Check out the Instagram post below!

