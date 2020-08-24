CRAVITY play with fire in dynamic MV for comeback single 'Flame'

CRAVITY has officially released their first comeback album!

On August 24 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group released their sophomore mini album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into,' including title track "Flame." As the title of the single implies, the music video is full of a fiery energy, from the intense dance performance and fire-incorporated set design to the members' 'homme fatale' visuals.



Meanwhile, the group will be holding a special fan showcase through VLIVE at 8 PM KST, where they will be performing the single for the very first time.

Check out the music video for "Flame" above!