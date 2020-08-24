29

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

CRAVITY play with fire in dynamic MV for comeback single 'Flame'

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY has officially released their first comeback album!

On August 24 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group released their sophomore mini album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into,' including title track "Flame." As the title of the single implies, the music video is full of a fiery energy, from the intense dance performance and fire-incorporated set design to the members' 'homme fatale' visuals.

Meanwhile, the group will be holding a special fan showcase through VLIVE at 8 PM KST, where they will be performing the single for the very first time.

Check out the music video for "Flame" above!

MunchieMinx385 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

They sound nice, look nice, and the dancing is tight but AGAIN Starship keeps picking the wrong song to be their title song. I like them as much as DKB and MCND, but these almost ballads up against bangers like Mama and Ice Age fall flat. Last time it SHOULD have been "Blackout" as the title track (I mean it eventually got a very adorable video but by then it was too late). Now they wanna put Flame up against Nanana? No. It should have been 열기구 (Hot Air Balloon) or Sunshine!! DKB has two really strong rappers and catchy hooks! Starship always has talent they have no idea what to do with.

quark123958,760 pts 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Ok now this I liked a lot. Break All the Rules was a good debut, but it lacked an oomph for me coming after MCND and DKB both had such bangers of debut tracks. This was definitely a more engaging effort for me. I usually get caught by the rappers, but I really liked the vocalists here. Especially in the chorus.

