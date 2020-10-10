Lee Hyori says she's afraid to die because of husband Lee Sang Soon?

4

Lee Hyori revealed she's afraid to die because of her husband Lee Sang Soon.

On the October 10th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', manager Kim Jong Min headed to Gimpo Airport to pick up Lee Hyori, and she surprised him with a birthday present. He expressed, "You look kinder without eye makeup," and the atmosphere between them was friendly until Lee Hyori began criticizing his driving skills.

He then asked her, "Did the plane have turbulence? I'm scared to die," adding, "I'm afraid because I can't eat anything delicious. There are so many delicious things." Lee Hyori responded, "I wasn't afraid of airplanes at all before I got married. After getting married, I'm a little scared. When I die, my husband will be left alone. It's scary to think about that."

In other news, 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group Refund Sisters made their debut with "Don't Touch Me".

Well sis, you're gonna die anyway and you don't know if you die first or your husband. Might as well enjoy life while you're still alive.

