VERIVERY's "G.B.T.B" and Pentagon's "Daisy" both have 10 million views.



VERIVERY came back on October 13th with "G.B.T.B", and the boys have 10 million in less than a week. Pentagon's "Daisy" was released just a day before on October 12th. It's a pretty big feat for both groups as it's the fastest one of their MV has achieved the feat.

Congratulations to the boys! Check out "G.B.T.B" above and "Daisy" below.