Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lovelyz' Jin is a 'Deep Forest' royal in her individual poster for upcoming concert

Lovelyz' Jin is the second one up for the group's online concert.

The group released Jin's D-6 poster on the 12th for their upcoming online concert 'Deep Forest'. Just like Kei was, she's dressed in a princess-like gown with her hair in waves, making her look like a mysterious royalty of the forest.

'Deep Forest' will take place on October 18th at 3PM KST, and air through OTT's 'Seezn' and IPTV's 'OllehTV' in Korea, and through MyMusicTaste's 'MMT Live' everywhere else.

Check out the poster below.

  1. Lovelyz
  2. Jin
0

jokbal_is_yum 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Gorgeous.
Jin always seemed to me to fade into the background for so long -- not anymore!
Got my online 'ticket' and looking forward to tuning in this weekend(!).
As lousy as this year has been otherwise, I've seen more groups online this year than any other year live.

0

stinky-tofu 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sexual reference?

