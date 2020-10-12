Lovelyz' Jin is a 'Deep Forest' royal in her individual poster for upcoming concert

Lovelyz' Jin is the second one up for the group's online concert.

The group released Jin's D-6 poster on the 12th for their upcoming online concert 'Deep Forest'. Just like Kei was, she's dressed in a princess-like gown with her hair in waves, making her look like a mysterious royalty of the forest.

'Deep Forest' will take place on October 18th at 3PM KST, and air through OTT's 'Seezn' and IPTV's 'OllehTV' in Korea, and through MyMusicTaste's 'MMT Live' everywhere else.

Check out the poster below.