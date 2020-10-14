A stepfather sets up hidden cameras in artificial sunflowers all over the house to secretly film his step-daughters

One day, artificial sunflowers were suddenly placed all around the house of two sisters in their twenties. To many netizens' shock, small cameras were installed inside the artificial flowers.

It was discovered that the person who installed these cameras was the stepfather of the two sisters who lived with them for ten years.



The twenty-four-year-old woman only identified by her surname, Lee, discovered something strange about the artificial sunflowers that were placed around the house. She thought they were just decoration for the house but found something shiny in the middle of the flower.



When she lifted the artificial flower, she discovered a cellphone attached to the back of the flower along with a portable battery.



Ms. Lee stated, "I was using the bathroom and was reaching for the toilet paper when I saw something shiny in the middle of the flower. I lifted the flower a little bit and saw that a cellphone was under there with the phone camera in the middle along with a portable battery."







On the phone was a surveillance video app installed that streamed live footage of the bathroom. However, there wasn't just one phone as other phones were also discovered in other parts of the house.



The same kind of devices was discovered in the room of Ms. Lee's 22-year-old sister and the living room.



Ms. Lee immediately called the police and reported the hidden cameras. The sisters were shocked when they found out that the culprit turned out to be their stepfather.



Mr.Lee stated she felt ashamed and felt creeped out. She stated, "I feel so shameful and creeped out. It's so scary that I lived with someone like that for more than 10 years."







The police investigation found that the 41-year-old stepfather had been illegally filming them for approximately six months since last February.



During the police investigation, the stepfather claimed that he had installed the cameras because he had a bad relationship with the eldest stepdaughter. He explained that he installed the cameras to make sure he would only come home when she wasn't there. However, the police judged that the claim is unreliable, given that the stepfather installed the cameras in the bathroom and the younger stepdaughter's bedroom.



The police charged the stepfather with illegal filming and sent him to prosecutors for questioning last month.



Ms. Lee is requesting a strict punishment stating, "Why would anyone need to install hidden cameras in the shower just because we're not on good terms? He could've just called."



Since then, Ms. Lee claims that she is scared to shower even in her own house and makes sure to check for hidden cameras in any artificial flowers.

