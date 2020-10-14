Five members of Wanna One to reunite and perform together

A few of Wanna One members will reunite to present a joint performance.

According to Daily Sports on October 14, it has been confirmed that five members of the popular boy group, Wanna One, will join together for a joint performance on 'KCON: TACT season 2'. Two members Lee Dae Hwi and Park Woo Jin from AB6IX, will join with Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Jae Hwan for a special Wanna One performance.

Unfortunately, Kang Daniel, Bae Jin Young, Hwang Min Hyun, Lai Kuan Lin, Yoon Ji Sung, and Ong Seong Woo will not join for the special performance.

Wanna One debuted as a project group of Mnet's "Produce 101 Season 2," which aired in 2017. They won the Rookie of the Year award and the Grand Prize award, gaining explosive popularity. The contract ended on December 31, 2018, and the group was disbanded. The members returned to their respective agencies after the last concert in January 2019.



At the last concert at the time, each member disappeared from the stage one by one. Fans and even the members cried and sobbed loudly as they felt saddened to say goodbye.



Since then, fans have wanted a reunion performance even after the group disbanded. This desire will be fulfilled in 'KCON: TACT season 2'.





