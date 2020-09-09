Yang Hyun Suk admits to all charges of illegal overseas gambling during his first court hearing

On September 9 at approximately 2 PM KST, former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk appeared at Seoul's Western District Court as the defendant in an illegal overseas gambling trial.

In this trial, Yang Hyun Suk faces allegations of participating in illegal, overseas gambling a total of 7 times from July of 2015 until January of 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yang Hyun Suk and two of his acquaintances dealt in gambling dealings amounting to a total of $335,460 USD over this period of 4 years.

During his first court hearing, Yang Hyun Suk admitted to all charges made by the plaintiff. His two acquaintances, also facing the same illegal habitual gambling accusations, admitted to all of their charges as well. Meanwhile, after prosecutors initially filed to indict Yang Hyun Suk for illegal gambling charges, the court dismissed accusations against him of illegal overseas monetary exchange.

When asked about his profession during the hearing, Yang Hyun Suk simply replied, "I used to work as a music producer at YG Entertainment."

After Yang Hyun Suk and his two acquaintances admitted to all illegal overseas gambling charges, raising no appeals or oppositions, the court hearing came to an end approximately 20 minutes after it began, media outlets reported on September 9. The next hearing will take place on October 28 at 2 PM KST.

