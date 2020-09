Oh My Girl's Hyojung and Seunghee want you to put safety first, in a fun new promo video for their safety advisory song - "Safe"!

A partnership collaboration with the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA), Hyojung and Seunghee work with KOSHA's official mascot Angellie to ensure safety practices for workers involved in hazardous labor. Check out the upbeat "Safe" MV above!