LOONA drop more individual concept photos of members Olivia Hye, JinSoul, and Go Won for their upcoming mini-album '12:00'

LOONA unveiled more concept photos of individual members as they are getting ready for their comeback.

On October 1 at midnight KST, the girl group released more concept photos of members Olivia Hye, JinSoul, and Go Won. The girls show off the same concept photos as the previous six members as they are dressed all in white posing among other girls wearing clean-cut white hats.

Their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' is scheduled to be released very soon on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album!



Gorgeous!!! As always lol I’m so stoked for this comeback!!

