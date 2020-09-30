The Boyz take their first win for "The Stealer" on MBC Every1's 'Show Champion'

On September 30 KST, The Boyz celebrated taking their first number 1 for their comeback on MBC Every1's 'Show Champion'. This is their second-ever music show win.

The Boyz took the win with their song "The Stealer" on the music show. The results were announced on the broadcast of the show and also announced through The Boyz' Twitter account.



[📸] 더보이즈가 The Stealer로 쇼챔피언에서 첫 ☝️위를 했습니다‼️🏆🎉

만나지 못해 아쉽지만, 더비들이 항상 응원해줘서 이렇게 상을 받을 수 있었던 것 같습니다😂 이 상과 함께 더 즐거운 연휴 보내세요💗 감사해요 더비‼️💘#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 #CHASE #THE_STEALER pic.twitter.com/WWZ0ThJoXD — 더보이즈(THE BOYZ) (@Creker_THEBOYZ) September 30, 2020

Their comeback title track "The Stealer" was able to beat out 10CM, Stray Kids, Kim Ho Joong, and ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha.



The group delivered their gratitude speech and thanked their fans for the win. They stated they will try harder and put in more effort to become better as the boy group celebrated ecstatically together.