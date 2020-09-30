Boy Groups Slaying Girl Group Covers

Girl Group choreography sometimes gets a negative reputation for being easy, but it doesn’t make them any less beautiful to watch, no matter who is performing. Here are six times boy groups embraced their inner femininity and slayed girl group dance covers!

1. miss A: Bad Girl, Good Girl

Check out BTOB, MONSTA X, and GOT7’s collaboration cover of “Bad Girl, Good Girl!”

For fans of second-generation groups, check out this throwback performance by 2AM of Bad Boy, Good Boy!

2. Girl's Day: Something

Can anyone forget this iconic SMTOWN concert where Changmin, Kyuhyun, Minho, and Suho donned red dresses and performed “Something?” Clearly, they were feeling themselves on stage that day!

Of course, there’s also BTOB and VIXX’s collaboration stage where fans were left wondering how the boys could be so beautiful in women’s clothing and makeup. They’re truly deserving of the title, “Boy’s Day!”

3. Twice: Cheer Up

Twice is one of the top K-pop girl groups in Korea, and it’s no secret that many boy group idols are huge fans of Twice! “Cheer Up” remains a classic in Twice’s discography and a favorite among boy groups for cover performances. The Boyz completed their cover of “Cheer Up” with great detail, and it’s no wonder why they took the crown on Road to Kingdom for their reputation of amazing covers!

Any fans of Cha Eunwoo here? Take a look at ASTRO’s short but sweet cover of “Cheer Up!”

If you’re looking for a reinterpreted version of “Cheer Up,” check out Unit White’s rap remix performance here!

4. Gain: Paradise Lost

“Paradise Lost” was one of the most controversial songs to be released because of Gain’s suggestive choreography and stage outfit, but on MIXNINE, the boys were able to reinterpret the song in their own way and create a stunning stage.

5. Sunmi: Gashina

“Gashina” took the K-pop community by storm because of its addictive hook and choreography, and people who watched the show, Under Nineteen, will remember Eddie’s iconic cover of Sunmi’s “Gashina,” HyunA’s “Red,” and EXID’s “Up and Down.”

Sunmi is known as an icon for sexiness, and pairing her up with Taemin only made the stage even hotter at this 2017 MAMA collaboration performance!

6. Red Velvet: Ice Cream Cake

SEVENTEEN is known as the gods of cover performances, and this girl group medley leading into “Mansae” showed their versatility as a group.

J-Hope might have covered Ice Cream Cake on his own, but his bright smile made up for the stage presence of the other members!

What’s your all-time favorite girl group cover? Let us know in the comments below!