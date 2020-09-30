Ham So Won says she has hot chemistry in the bedroom with her husband on 'Difficult Couples'

Ham So Won talked about her hot chemistry in the bedroom with her husband on a recent episode of Channel A's 'Difficult Couples'.



On September 28th, Ham So Won appeared as a special guest on 'Difficult Couples' and talked about her late-night activities with her younger husband Jin Hua.

On this day Ham So Won stated, "This is Difficult Couples, I don't know why you didn't invite me before. People don't know what is 'erotic' but I can tell them..."

Host Hong Jin Kyung asked what it is like living with a husband who is 18 years younger than her in which Ham So Won replied "He's still 27 so he's still vigorous and full of energy. It's like living a life where you can't stop laughing."

Host Lee Yong Jin asked if Ham So Won had watched 'Difficult Couples' with her husband. Ham So Won answered, "We're very busy once the sun sets" and stated that she has not watched the show with her husband.

The host stated that there is a rebroadcast in the morning as well but Ham So Won stated, "We're sometimes very busy in the morning too!" and made everyone laugh.

Ham So Won also mentioned about the rumors of her separation from her husband. Ham So Won stated, "We argue a lot during the day but we make up for it at night. We argue during the day but get erotic at night" as she answered boldly.

Lee Sang Ah also asked Ham So Won if she gets tired because of the age difference. Ham So Won replied, "That's why I work out diligently so that I can match his stamina. I work out really hard."





Since the episode has aired there were many netizens who have not reacted positively to Ham So Won's bold talk about her nighttime activities with her husband.

Some netizens have stated, "Oh good for you. I'm not that envious that she lives with a guy 18 years younger than her. Lol", "I bet you they use separate rooms at night", and "I'm worried how they'll raise their second child if they have one. They're not even doing a proper job with the first one."