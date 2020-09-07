Sam Okyere to leave cast of 'South Korean Foreigners'; last episode to air on September 9

MBC has announced that Sam Okyere will be leaving the cast on their variety program 'South Korean Foreigners.'



The news was revealed by a network representative on September 7 KST, whom added that his final episode will be the program's 100th, which is set to air on September 9.



Prior to the announcement, Sam Okyere had been taking a break from the program following a controversy where he allegedly made offensive racial gestures and commentary. These incidences have been brought to light after the television personality spoke up against Korean high school students who used blackface in a viral video. Sam Okyere has since publicly apologized for his actions.



Meanwhile, Sam Okyere has been appearing on the program since 2018.

