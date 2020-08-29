Sam Okyere deletes his Instagram account and takes a break from 'South Korean Foreigners'

TV personality Sam Okyere ended up deleting his Instagram account after another controversy, and was absent from filming for the next episode of 'South Korean Foreigners'.





Earlier this month, Sam Okyere received backlash for calling out high school students on his Instagram. On August 25th, a picture with him and actress Park Eun Hye from March 2019 with a caption, "Orange is the new black. We are Orange Caramel." resurfaced. Controversy arose as netizens started accusing Sam Okyere of going along with a sexually offensive and racist comment, by replying "preach!!!!".





As he faced a slew of criticism, he first made his Instagram account private but ended up entirely deleting the account.

Moreover, on August 28th, it was reported Sam Okyere didn't attend the filming for the next episode of MBC Every1's 'South Korean Foreigners'. The production staff stated, "Sam Okyere did not attend the filming today due to his personal reasons. We are unsure if his break is indefinite."



Many speculate that his break is due to consecutive controversies. What do you think?