Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha reveal a diversity of genres in highlight medley for unit debut album 'IN-OUT'

ASTRO is only one week away from debuting their very first sub-unit - featuring members Moonbin and Sanha!

On September 7 KST, Fantagio Music unveiled the highlight teaser for the unit's upcoming debut mini album 'IN-OUT.' The album features five tracks overall, including the title track "Bad Idea." Each of the tracks' samples reveal an impressively different sound, ranging from the funk bass-charged title track to the smooth R&B sound of "All I Wanna Do," proving that they are a unit that refuses to be confined by a single genre.

Meanwhile, 'IN-OUT' is set for release on September 14.

Check out the highlight medley above!

