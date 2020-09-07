31

Posted by danisurst

BTS Jimin's Saudi Arabian fans donate over $21,000 USD to support local single mother of three

Saudi Arabian fans of BTS member Jimin are celebrating the idol's upcoming birthday (October 13) in a big way!

As a part of their 2020 birthday project for Jimin, the 'SAUDIJIMIN' fan base raised $21,000 USD in the idol's name to support a divorced woman with three children with financial difficulties, including housing payment. According to media reports, the donation money was collected in just three days through government website Jood

Meanwhile, Jimin's fans around the world have been celebrating the idol's birthday every year through a number of charitable activities - from donating blood to raising money for children with cancer. They have also been regularly donating toward COVID-19 prevention, the fight against forest fires in Australia, the crisis in Lebanon, flood recovery in South Korea, and women's hygiene products to underdeveloped areas in China.

yesdrama1,637 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I love Jimin ♥

Share

1

Anji12341,228 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Jimin's fans are the best.

Share

