Netizens excited for BLACKPINK's first "full album" but disappointed it only has six new songs

Many are anticipating BLACKPINK's first full album as fans lined up to preorder the girl group's album.

For four years, the girls have been gaining much popularity with their powerful and catchy songs. When BLACKPINK first announced they will be releasing a full album, many fans were ecstatic to finally get an album packed full of songs from their favorite girl group.

After the long wait, the tracklist for 'THE ALBUM' was recently unveiled as many were impressed with the featured artists such as Selena Gomez and Cardi B. However, some of the netizens and fans could not hide their disappointment in the short tracklist for a full album. Netizens lamented that there are only 8 tracks in all and only 6 of them are new.

Netizens took it to an online community to say their congratulatory messages as well as their disappointment.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, I'm so excited about this album. The featured artists are awesome."

"I've been watching their teaser video over and over again."



"Shouldn't a full album have at least 10 songs though? I thought it was too short to be a full album."



"Is this a mini-album? Very short to be called a full album."



"I'm shocked that this is their first full album."

"I've been waiting for this album forever."



"Man, I'm excited but the tracklist is so short. I thought full albums should have more than 10 songs."



"LOL, it's a full album but only has six new songs..."



"I wonder if they'll add more songs in the actual package. Hopefully, they do. I'm excited."

