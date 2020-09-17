7

1

Original Content
Male actors who should film at least one romantic comedy every year

Call them knight in shining armor or the kings of romantic comedy, there are male actors who have stolen the hearts of millions of female viewers all across the world. As various Korean cultural works become well known across the world, many international netizens have come to become familiar with the heartthrobs of K-dramas.

There are various genres of K-dramas starting with Romance to thrillers. However, the most beloved genre of K-drama must be romantic-comedy. Making viewers laugh and cry, this genre of K-drama has become an all-time favorite for viewers all across the world.

At the center of these K-dramas are the male lead actors. So without further ado, here is a list of male actors who should film at least one romantic-comedy work per year.

Gong Yoo

Hyun Bin

Park Seo Joon

Jo Jung Suk

Kim Soo Hyun

Lee Min Ho

Ji Chang Wook

Lee Jong Suk

Park Bo Gum

Nam Joo Hyuk

Seo Kang Jun

taeswife06134,440 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Goblin was such a masterpiece that Gongyoo left the small screen after it, he wanted to leave on a high note and Goblin was definitely a high. The sob story, relatable characters and scenarios made it seem realistic/relatable in a way (though I've never been a Goblin Bride). Park Seo Joon's dramas are always hilarious, the plots are a little obvious, but they're always fun to watch. He's the type of actor you would trust and watch. AND EVERYONE ON THIS LIST, PLEASE LET YOUR CHARACTERS MARRY ME! My heart always go "uwuwuwuwu" when I see them.

Goblin | Drama memes, Goblin korean drama, Korean drama


coco_puffs-2,675 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

