Korean singer-songwriter BUDY amazes fans with her unique voice in her new single "A Week"

On September 17, talented singer-songwriter Budy made a comeback as she released her latest music video for her single "A Week."

This is the artist's long-awaited comeback since her last single "Stray Cat". The melancholy and romantic melody has already captured the hearts of many fans and listeners all across the world.

The music video boasts of aesthetically pleasing colors and vibes as it melts well with the musical arrangement of the new song.

BUDY has been acclaimed for her writing and musical talents as well as her ability to cover k-pop hits in R&B, Soul, Jazz, and Funk. She debuted on Slow Town Music in 2019 with the album 'BUDY’S MIDNIGHT', which is available on various streaming platforms.

She once again captivates listeners with her wonderful and unique vocals. Be sure to check out her new single below or on other streaming platforms.