GOT7's Jackson hints at a touching story in teaser clip for 'Pretty Please' collaboration with EDM duo Galantis

GOT7's Jackson is hinting at another touching story to melt fans' hearts in his upcoming "Pretty Please" collaboration MV!

On September 4 at midnight EST, Jackson will be dropping a sweet new collaboration single with renowned EDM duo Galantis, originating from Stockholm, Sweden. While you wait, you can catch a brief audio preview of the new single as well as a glimpse of Jackson starring in a moody storyline, through the short D-2 teaser video below.

Can't wait to hear the full release of Jackson x Galantis's "Pretty Please"!