CL drops a short, impactful, & mysterious intro video

CL has just dropped a short, impactful, and mysterious intro video via her official YouTube!

Back on September 1, CL hinted at a surprise as she commented on her SNS, "GZBz! I got something fun for you guyz starting tomorrow". If fans' speculations are correct, the mysterious intro video above may eventually lead to the release of a brand new album!

Meanwhile, CL most recently greeted listeners with the release of her album 'In The Name Of Love' - her first official music release since leaving YG Entertainment.