EVERGLOW has dropped their comeback schedule.

On September 8 KST, the girl group unveiled the time table to release their 2nd mini album, '-77.82X-78.29'. According to the poster, EVERGLOW will release three concept photos daily starting from September 9. The visual concept seems to signal something between sci-fi and city pop, as seen previously through their new logo.

The mysterious new album '-77.82X-78.29' will drop on September 21 KST.