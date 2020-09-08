12

Posted by haydn-an

[UPDATE] More tweets revealed from the anonymous netizen who claims to have allegedly been sexually harassed by former Stray Kids member Woojin

Recently, there has been a commotion in the online community as rumors of former Stray Kids member Woojin spread across the internet. The incident began yesterday when an anonymous netizen claimed she had been sexually harassed whom people are alleging to be Woojin.

Since then, the singer himself has spoken up about the allegations and has denied the claims.

Just recently, more of the tweets from the anonymous netizen who claims she had been sexually harassed have been released. In the updated tweets, the anonymous netizen reveals more about her emotions during this whole ordeal. She also clarified more about her claims and stated that she had not been raped by the artist but was only sexually harassed.

Since the incident sparked there has been more and more discussions on the matter. There are much-divided opinions assome netizens are supporting the anonymous user while others are defending the artist, stating the users' claims are unsubstantiated. 

  1. Stray Kids
  2. Woojin
Jinspirational3 pts 18 minutes ago 2
18 minutes ago

Please don't bring Stray Kids into this. They have nothing to do with it

newromantics-10,525 pts 8 minutes ago 1
8 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

