Cosmic Girls have revealed a teaser image for Cosmic Girls CHOCOME's upcoming first single album 'Hmph'.
On September 22, Cosmic Girls revealed the bright, colorful teaser below, and fans are wondering if CHOCOME is a new subunit from the girl group. 'Hmph' will be out on October 7 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Cosmic Girls CHOCOME.
Cosmic Girls tease CHOCOME's 1st single album 'Hmph'
