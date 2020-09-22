2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Cosmic Girls tease CHOCOME's 1st single album 'Hmph'

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed a teaser image for Cosmic Girls CHOCOME's upcoming first single album 'Hmph'.

On September 22, Cosmic Girls revealed the bright, colorful teaser below, and fans are wondering if CHOCOME is a new subunit from the girl group. 'Hmph' will be out on October 7 KST. 

Stay tuned for updates on Cosmic Girls CHOCOME. 

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. CHOCOME
  3. COSMIC GIRLS CHOCOME
  4. HMPH
0 332 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND