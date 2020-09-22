Park Kyung makes first social media post since fine for defamation of character

Park Kyung made his first social media post since receiving a fine for defamation of character.



As previously reported, the Seoul Metropolitan Court ordered Block B's Park Kyung to pay a fine of 5 million Won ($4,300 USD) for defaming several artists, including Vibe and Song Haye, after alleging their agencies committed sajaegi (chart manipulation).



On September 22, Park Kyung shared the photo below on Instagram along with the message, "What kind of filming am I currently in the middle of?" Fans are hoping this means he'll be making a comeback soon, but we'll have to wait for more news.



