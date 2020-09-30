44

Check out individual K-Pop idol group member brand values for September

On October 1, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of individual K-Pop idol group members for the month of September, based on big data analysis. 

From August 30 through September 30, 2020, the Institute analysis big data of 100 currently promoting K-Pop idols in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

First, BTS member Jimin returned to 1st place for the month of September with a total of 9,814,771 points. 2nd place went to MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with a very close 9,752,497 points, and solo artist Kang Daniel came in 3rd place, earning a total of 9,550,18 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, BTS's Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS's RM, Super Junior's Heechul, and BTS's Jin. Check out the institute's full analysis results below. 

  1. BTS
  2. Jimin
  3. Hwa Sa
  4. Kang Daniel
Jimin that gap is sexy 👑

Congratulations to Hwasa! Love that for her

Share

