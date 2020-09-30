Industry insiders ask if BTS's 'Dynamite' will overtake 'Gangnam Style's record as the longest charting song by a Korean artist on 'Hot 100'

Back on September 5, BTS made history by becoming the first ever Korean artist to top Billboard's 'Hot 100' with their single "Dynamite". The song maintained its #1 spot on the 'Hot 100' chart for two weeks in a row, then ended up in the #2 spot for the following two weeks. On September 30, "Dynamite" reclaimed the #1 spot on 'Hot 100', proving that the track will likely also see a long run on the 'Hot 100' chart in the next few weeks as well.

Back in 2012, Psy's mega hit song "Gangnam Style" became the highest charting song by a Korean artist ever at the time at #2. Furthermore, "Gangnam Style" remained in the #2 spot on 'Hot 100' for a total of 7 weeks. In addition, the song remained inside the 'Hot 100' chart for a total of 31 weeks, beginning at #64 in September 22 of 2012 and ending by April 27, 2013. It is still the longest charting song by any Korean artist on the 'Hot 100' chart, at 31 weeks.

Now, industry insiders are asking if BTS's "Dynamite" will be able to overtake "Gangnam Style"s record. Undoubtedly, many agree that "Dynamite" won't be leaving the 'Hot 100' chart any time soon. What's notable about "Gangnam Style"s record also is that the track was ousted from the 'Hot 100' chart simultaneously as Psy's new song at the time "Gentleman" entered the chart, at #12 on April 27, 2013. BTS will also be making a comeback soon with a new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', on November 20 at 12 AM EST.



What do you think of the projections?