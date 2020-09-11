14

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS, EXO, Seventeen, & NCT maintain the top 4 spots in K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for this month

AKP STAFF

Are BTS, EXO, Seventeen, and NCT the undisputed top 4 K-Pop boy groups of this year?

On September 12, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for the month of September, based on big data analysis. From August 11 through September 11, the Institute analyzed areas of big data including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

In 1st place, BTS continued to reign supreme, this month with a total of 17,700,138 points. This is an approximately 98% increase in brand value from August, when the group also slid into 1st place comfortably at 8,924,775 points. 

EXO took up the 2nd place spot with a total of 2,271,119 points, followed closely by Seventeen in 3rd place with 2,135,606 points. Next, NCT took up 4th place with a total of 1,835,865 points. 

According to the Institute, BTS, EXO, Seventeen, and NCT have more or less maintained their respective spots on the list for the second month in a row. Meanwhile, from 5th through 10th place are, in order: SHINee, ASTRO, Super Junior, The Boyz, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and Stray Kids

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. NCT
  4. Seventeen
13 3,438 Share 88% Upvoted

4

nigerianexol29 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

EXO and NCT in top spots??

WE WON Y'ALL

Share

2 more replies

2

quark1239510,296 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

1. BTS 2. EXO 3. Seventeen 4. NCT 5. SHINee 6. Astro 7. Super Junior 8. The Boyz 9. TXT 10. Stray Kids 11. Winner 12. BigBang 13. ONEUS 14. NU'EST 15. ATEEZ 16. Monsta X 17. BtoB 18. VIXX 19. 2AM 20. Victon 21. MCND 22. SF9 23. 2PM 24. TVXQ! 25. ONF 26. Hotshot 27. Infinite 28. Pentagon 29. GOT7 30. JYJ 31. Teen Top 32. TOO 33. Verivery 34. Golden Child 35. Dongkiz 36. AB6IX 37. B1A4 38. FT.Island 39. Block B 40. Shinhwa 41. CIX 42.TREI 43. Argon 44. Sechskies 45. B.A.P 46. Boyfriend 47. Seven O'Clock 48. Alphabat 49. HBY 50. 1THE9

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND