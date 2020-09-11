BTS, EXO, Seventeen, & NCT maintain the top 4 spots in K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for this month

Are BTS, EXO, Seventeen, and NCT the undisputed top 4 K-Pop boy groups of this year?

On September 12, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for the month of September, based on big data analysis. From August 11 through September 11, the Institute analyzed areas of big data including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

In 1st place, BTS continued to reign supreme, this month with a total of 17,700,138 points. This is an approximately 98% increase in brand value from August, when the group also slid into 1st place comfortably at 8,924,775 points.



EXO took up the 2nd place spot with a total of 2,271,119 points, followed closely by Seventeen in 3rd place with 2,135,606 points. Next, NCT took up 4th place with a total of 1,835,865 points.

According to the Institute, BTS, EXO, Seventeen, and NCT have more or less maintained their respective spots on the list for the second month in a row. Meanwhile, from 5th through 10th place are, in order: SHINee, ASTRO, Super Junior, The Boyz, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and Stray Kids.