Former Momoland member Yeonwoo opens her very own YouTube channel, 'Oday's Yeonwoo'

Idol-turned-actress Yeonwoo has launched her very own YouTube channel, 'Oday's Yeonwoo'!

The first and only video so far on Yeonwoo's 'Oday's Yeonwoo' channel is titled 'Happy Birthday', where Yeonwoo shared with fans how she celebrated her recent birthday! Fans can catch glimpses of Yeonwoo's adorable cat, as well as endearing moments where Yeonwoo goes from a chic actress to just a normal girl.

Meanwhile, Yeonwoo is currently appearing in SBS's ongoing drama series 'Alice'. She also plans on starring in upcoming series such as JTBC's 'Live On', KBS2's 'If You Cheat You're Dead', and more.