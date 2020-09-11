TREASURE say 'I Love You' with new eye-candy concept photos of Doyoung & Junkyu

There's no better way for TREASURE to say "I Love You" than with their sweet visuals!

Ahead of their upcoming first ever comeback with their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', TREASURE have just revealed new individual concept images of members Doyoung and Junkyu. The boys make full use of their eye candy visuals to express their love language to their beloved fan club, TREASURE MAKER.

Meanwhile, TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total, including title song "I Love You" and a b-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)". The album will be out on September 18 at 6 PM KST!



