MAMAMOO's Solar & A Pink's Na-Eun to feature on 'Emotional Camping' alongside Park Na Rae & Park So Dam

MAMAMOO's Solar and A Pink's Na-Eun have joined the cast of 'Emotional Camping'.

Actress Park So Dam and comedian Park Na Rae were previously confirmed for the JTBC spin-off of Fin.K.L's hit reality series 'Camping Club', and on September 3, Solar and Na-Eun were announced as part of the final lineup. 'Emotional Camping', formerly titled 'Camping Hot Club', will follow the 4 celebrities as they tour different camping sites and spend time with one another. 

Solar in particular obtained a special license to drive large vehicles, including camping cars, for tvN's 'On & Off', so it's likely that fans can expect her behind the wheel. 

Stay tuned for updates on 'Emotional Camping'. 

