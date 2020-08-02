SHINee's Taemin looks back in mysterious teaser image for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue'

SHINee's Taemin has dropped a new teaser image for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue'.

On August 3 KST, the SHINee member unveiled a new image for his solo comeback with 3rd full-length album. Prior to the full release, Taemin will drop a pre-release single titled "2 Kids". In this new image, Taemin's face is covered mysteriously as he turns to look back at the camera. Check out the previously revealed concept images for the new album here!

Taemin's pre-release single will drop on August 4 at 6 PM KST.