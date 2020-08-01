VICTON's Seungwoo drops tracklist for his solo debut mini-album 'Fame'

VICTON's Seungwoo has released the official tracklist for his anticipated solo debut album 'Fame'.



Seungwoo is the first member of the group to make his official solo debut, approximately 4 years after VICTON debuted in 2016. His 1st mini-album will feature 6 tracks total, including "Fever", title track "Sacrifice", "Answer Me", "I Want It", "forest", and "Immature". All 6 songs' lyrics were written by Seungwoo himself.



VICTON's Seungwoo will be dropping his 1st solo mini-album 'Fame' on August 10 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more regarding his solo debut!



