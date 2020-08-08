13

TXT shares cute birthday wishes for Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si Hyuk

AKP STAFF

TXT has shared cute birthday wishes for their Label's CEO Bang Si Hyuk


Around midnight on August 9th KST, Yeonjun shared screenshots of their KakaoTalk group chat. Yeonjun started off (yellow text bubbles on the right) the conversation by saying "Omg Omg Happy birthday Si Hyuk PD nim >< I'll strive to be a great artist who can intimidate others with rap, dance, and song (a reference to this introductory speech). Thank you always <3" TaehyunBeomgyu, Soobin, and HueningKai followed Yeonjun, congratulating Bang Si Hyuk's birthday with a selfie and a bunch of cute stickers. The screenshot ends with Yeonjun asking Bang Si Hyuk if it's okay for him to tweet this conversation and him replying with "Of course you can". 

Netizens have been commenting on how adorable they were. Some of the comments include: 

"Oh, their workplace relationship looks great."

"I like how everyone is speaking honorifics to each other including Bang PD"

"Feels like it's a college group chat where one classmate is a non-traditional student lol"

"This is adorable."

"Wow, this is my first time seeing a boss speaking honorifics to his artists/employees in this type of casual group chat."

Happy birthday to Bang Si Hyuk! 

 

itsaminax
32 minutes ago

I love seeing stuff like this, they're partners while working but they still have good chemistry between each other and are genuine friends <3

isavebears
8 minutes ago

did big hit throw txt in a bleach machine? they all look whitened

