4

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Lovelyz's Kei and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa show off their lasting friendship after Mnet's 'Queendom'

AKP STAFF

Lovelyz' Kei talked about her lasting friendship with MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.

On August 8th, Kei held a voice-only V Live broadcast and during the live stream, she talked about her friendship with Hwa Sa. She started off by answering one of the questions she received in the chat. "Yes, I'm still in touch with Hwa Sa, Hye Jinee. I sent a small mobile gift card to celebrate her latest comeback with 'Maria' via KakaoTalk but then she returned with an even bigger gift. She sent me a big package of Korean beef!" 

She continued, "I called her immediately after seeing the mobile gift card to show my gratitude. Without context, I just sang her song 'Maria' to her as soon as she answered her phone. But then Hye Jin was like, thank you Kei but some of the lyrics were incorrect." Lastly, she said she is trying to find a good time for both of them so she can treat Hwa Sa to a delicious meal.  


Check out the snippet from the V Live below. What do you think?

  1. Lovelyz
  2. Kei
  3. MAMAMOO
  4. Hwa Sa
0 233 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS, Jin, j-hope, RM (Rap Monster), 8eight, Lee Hyun
BTS attends a wedding of Jin's brother
3 hours ago   14   10,432
BTS, Jin, j-hope, RM (Rap Monster), 8eight, Lee Hyun
BTS attends a wedding of Jin's brother
3 hours ago   14   10,432
BTS, Jin, j-hope, RM (Rap Monster), 8eight, Lee Hyun
BTS attends a wedding of Jin's brother
3 hours ago   14   10,432

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND