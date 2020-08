YG Entertainment's first new boy group to debut in 5 years, TREASURE have revealed a behind the scenes video from the filming set of their debut "Boy" MV!

In the behind the scenes clip, the TREASURE members open up about the key points to watch for throughout their "Boy" MV, as well as some of the nerves and difficulties they encountered during their individual scenes, plus more.

Have you watched TREASURE's long-awaited debut MV for "Boy"?