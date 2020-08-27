18

9

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

This is what male idol members would look like if they were female idols

AKP STAFF

We all love boy group idol members for their amazing talents to dance and sing but we especially love them for their good looks as well. There are male group members who give off a very masculine charm while there are still some with the boyish, even feminine charms.

Many netizens probably wondered how these male idol members were to look if they were born as a female. Therefore, a few talented netizens photoshopped these male idol faces and made them look female while some just simply used the FaceApp filter.

So without further ado, here are some of the boy group members who have gotten a virtual makeover into their opposite sex.

EXO - D.O.

BTS - V

BTS - Jungkook

SF9 - Rowoon

Seventeen - S.Coups

Park Ji Hoon (Wanna One)


ASTRO - Cha Eun Woo

Let us know in the comments if you find more of these photos of male idols turned into female idols!

  1. ASTRO
  2. Cha Eun Woo
  3. BTS
  4. V
  5. Jungkook
  6. EXO
  7. D.O.
  8. Seventeen
  9. S.Coups
  10. SF9
  11. Rowoon
  12. Park Ji Hoon
20 1,429 Share 67% Upvoted

12

badvolkan91324 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

You haven't seen SVT Jun yet TT These idols give me life crisis

Share

7 more replies

6

GyuJun151 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago
i need a female version of this.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
8 notable K-Pop collabs with American artists
2 hours ago   10   3,522
misc.
8 notable K-Pop collabs with American artists
2 hours ago   10   3,522

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND