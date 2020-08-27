This is what male idol members would look like if they were female idols

We all love boy group idol members for their amazing talents to dance and sing but we especially love them for their good looks as well. There are male group members who give off a very masculine charm while there are still some with the boyish, even feminine charms.

Many netizens probably wondered how these male idol members were to look if they were born as a female. Therefore, a few talented netizens photoshopped these male idol faces and made them look female while some just simply used the FaceApp filter.

So without further ado, here are some of the boy group members who have gotten a virtual makeover into their opposite sex.

EXO - D.O.

BTS - V

BTS - Jungkook

SF9 - Rowoon

Seventeen - S.Coups

Park Ji Hoon (Wanna One)





ASTRO - Cha Eun Woo

Let us know in the comments if you find more of these photos of male idols turned into female idols!