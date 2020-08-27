12

Lovelyz are ready to make a comeback as they drop MV teaser for "Obliviate" for their seventh album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz is ready to make a comeback with their 7th mini-album. As they prepared for their comeback, they have been releasing teaser clips and photos of each member.

Now, they have dropped the MV teaser for "Obliviate" for their seventh album 'Unforgettable'. On August 28th at midnight, Woollim Entertainment revealed the MV teaser of the girl group.

All the members of Lovelyz are seen marching into a building at the beginning of the teaser as snippets of each member are shown thereafter. The girls show off their striking beauty as they are ready to drop their new mini-album.

Lovelyz' mini-album will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned for more teasers to come.

