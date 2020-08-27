Suzy rocks denim looks for 'Guess'

Suzy rocked different denim looks for total lifestyle and clothing brand 'Guess'.



On August 27, 'Guess' revealed their denim pictorial featuring the actress, and she took on styles of wide pants for her 'Suzy Wide Jean' collection, which have recently become a hot denim trend. Suzy pairs denim with denim, pastel tone sweaters, and button details.



In other news, Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Han Na, and Kim Sun Ho are starring in the upcoming tvN drama 'Start Up'.



Check out Suzy's pictorial for 'Guess' below!

