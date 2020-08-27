Netizens look to Lee Seung Gi's superpowers in face of recent typhoons?

Netizens have been looking to Lee Seung Gi's alleged superpowers in the face of the recent typhoons hitting South Korea.



After the country was hit with Typhoon Bavi, internet users focused their attention on Lee Seung Gi's physical location. The singer-turned-actor is known for having the curious ability to avoid natural disasters, earning him a reputation for his "superpowers" among netizens.



In March of 2011, Lee Seung Gi was scheduled to be in Japan, but he suddenly canceled his visit, saving himself from the 9.1 magnitude Great Sendai Earthquake. The following year in August of 2012, Typhoon Bolaven hit South Korea. Coincidentally, Lee Seung Gi happened to have traveled abroad before the typhoon hit, and when he returned, the weather went back to normal. In August of 2018, Typhoon Soulik made an entrance when the actor was out of the country, but as soon as he returned, the weather subsided once again.



Some netizens even joke that the COVID-19 pandemic went over smoothly in South Korea compared to other countries because Lee Seung Gi was not abroad. This past February, he responded to questions about his location during the pandemic on social media, saying, "You asked me where I am. I'm in Korea. Take care of your health, everyone."



Netizens are now asking, "We have to see if Lee Seung Gi is in Korea," "The typhoon is coming. Is Lee Seung Gi here," and "We need to leave if Lee Seung Gi isn't here."



In other news, Lee Seung Gi and veteran singer-songwriter Yoo Hee Yeol are teaming up as the hosts of JTBC's new music variety show 'Sing Again'.



What are your thoughts on Lee Seung Gi's alleged superpowers?

