Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Han Na, & Kim Sun Ho get ready to innovate in first teaser for tvN's 'Start Up'

tvN's highly anticipated new Sat-Sun drama series 'Start Up' has finally unveiled its first teaser!

Starring Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Han Na, Kim Sun Ho, and more, 'Start Up' tells the stories of young professionals who dream of establishing South Korea's very own Silicon Valley. The first brief teaser for 'Start Up' introduces viewers to the key characters as they come up with bright, hopeful ideas; take their first steps into the real, professional world; and live with an unwavering passion toward their work. Just from the short, 15-second teaser, viewers are already in love with the visual chemistry of the cast.

tvN's 'Start Up' premieres this fall in October! What do you think of the first short teaser?